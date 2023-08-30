New York Yankees Cut Ties With Struggling Josh Donaldson by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The New York Yankees, once a symbol of excellence in Major League Baseball, have found themselves in a rough patch. The Yankees sit 19 games behind the Baltimore Orioles and hold a dismal 64-68 for the season. Their dreams of a wild card spot seem distant. Yet, in what seems like a last-ditch effort to revive their playoff aspirations, the Yankees are making waves in their roster decisions.

One significant move that’s been the talk of the town is the release of Josh Donaldson. Donaldson, a veteran third baseman, was envisioned as a lynchpin in the Yankees’ 2023 campaign. This season proved otherwise. His performance has been anything but what was expected from such an experienced player. The Yankees, who took on the enormous remainder of his $94 million contract from the Minnesota Twins, were left disappointed as Donaldson turned out to be more of a liability than an asset.

It wasn’t just Donaldson who got the boot. The Yankees also released Harrison Bader, another move that, according to many fans and pundits, should have happened much earlier. The decision seemed inevitable since the team had no plans of renewing his contract for the next season.

However, these moves have got fans and analysts buzzing about the possibility of more releases. One big name that’s frequently being whispered is Giancarlo Stanton. Given the current trend of letting go of non-performing assets, it’s a valid question: Could Stanton be the next big name on the chopping block?

The Yankees are in a phase of reevaluation and reformation. As the season progresses, it will be intriguing to see if these bold decisions pay off in their favor or if more radical changes are on the horizon.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.