New York Yankees: Time for a Complete Overhaul, but Will It Happen? by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The New York Yankees are in a tough spot, and there’s no shortage of opinions on who or what is to blame. Local MLB radio has been especially harsh on the team, and there is an overwhelming sentiment that change is needed at the top.

Aaron Boone, the Yankees’ manager, has been a focal point of criticism. His in-game decisions and management of the roster have been under constant scrutiny. However, many argue that the issues with the team run deeper than Boone’s managerial decisions.

Brian Cashman, the team’s general manager since 1998, has been a central figure in the organization for more than two decades. He’s been involved in past successes, including the World Series win in 2009. Still, critics argue that his recent record doesn’t measure up.

It’s not just a few bad seasons; it’s a trend. Since the championship in ’09, the Yankees have struggled to make a significant impact in the playoffs. Cashman has been responsible for building the team, and many feel that his recent moves haven’t worked out.

Some argue that there was a missed opportunity with the young core of players the team had between 2017 and 2019. The team had a real chance to win a World Series but didn’t make the necessary additions to capitalize on that window. That falls on Cashman.

Although Boone receives a lot of criticism, the general consensus is that the problem lies higher up. Cashman is the one who ultimately shapes the team, and many feel that a change in direction is needed. Unfortunately, as some have pointed out, this change is unlikely to happen soon.

Hal Steinbrenner, the Yankees owner, has a long-standing relationship with Cashman. It seems unlikely that Steinbrenner will take the significant step of finding a new general manager. Instead, he might continue to allow Cashman, whom he’s known for years, to run the team.

For many Yankees fans, this is a disappointing reality. The consensus is that the team needs a complete overhaul, from management to the roster. However, this much-needed change might not be coming anytime soon.

The Yankees are at a crossroads, and the decisions made in the coming months will shape the team’s future. Whether Steinbrenner will make the tough choices required to put the Yankees back on a championship course remains to be seen.

