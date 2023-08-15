New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New York Yankees are looking to bounce back after a crushing defeat to the Atlanta Braves last night. However, with the Braves coming in as the favorites at a -220 price tag and the game total set at 10.5, the Yankees might be facing another uphill battle in tonight’s matchup.

Luis Severino takes the mound for the Yankees, but recent outings have not been kind to the right-handed pitcher. Severino has struggled with his command and consistency, making it hard for anyone to believe he’ll be the stopper for the explosive Braves lineup. A popular prop bet surrounds how many outs Severino will record tonight. The consensus is that it’s doubtful he will make it past the fourth inning. With hot, muggy conditions expected in Atlanta tonight, Severino may find it even more challenging to deliver a strong performance.

On the other side of the diamond, the Braves’ Bryce Elder will be looking to capitalize on his counterpart’s struggles. Elder has been a reliable presence for the Braves, and he’ll be eager to maintain his team’s momentum after their dominant win the previous night.

The Braves offense continues to showcase its firepower. With such a potent lineup, it’s hard to bet against the Braves’ team total or the game total going under, as they can single-handedly push the score into high digits. Bettors are advised to keep an eye on prop bets like Matt Olson to get an RBI.

While the Yankees hope for a turnaround, all signs point to another strong showing by the Braves tonight. Expect high scores and plenty of excitement in this matchup. Betting against Severino could be wise, given his recent struggles and the Braves’ powerful lineup.

