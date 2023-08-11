NFC East Best Duos: A Battle of 1,000-Yard Receivers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFC East, always a hotbed of talent and competition, brings its own set of electrifying duos to the NFL. Here’s our analysis of the division’s top three quarterback-wide receiver pairs.

3. Sam Howell and Terry McLaurin

Hailing from the Washington Commanders, this duo has been turning heads. Sam Howell masterfully piloted his team to a decisive win against the Cowboys in Week 18, highlighting his leadership abilities. Terry McLaurin remains consistent and formidable on the receiving end, logging his third consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

2. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

Representing the Dallas Cowboys, these two have created magic on the field. Though Dak Prescott had a challenging season leading the league with 15 interceptions, he remains, in many eyes, a top-tier quarterback, easily ranking in the top 10. CeeDee Lamb had a standout year in 2022, pulling down 107 receptions and amassing a whopping 1,359 receiving yards.

1. Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown

The crown for the NFC East goes to the Philadelphia Eagles’ dynamic duo. Jalen Hurts indeed came into his own in 2022, driving the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl. AJ Brown, meanwhile, showcased his receiving prowess with an impressive 1,496 receiving yards. Their chemistry and individual brilliance make them the standout pair in the NFC East.

These combinations of talent and teamwork make the NFC East such a thrilling division to watch. As these duos continue to evolve and face off against each other, fans are in for some breathtaking football.

