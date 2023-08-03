NFC South Futures Odds: Can Anyone Fly With the Falcons? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As we analyze the upcoming NFL season and the competition in the NFC South, a potential dark horse has caught some attention. Bets have been landing on the Atlanta Falcons to win the division, with current odds at an attractive +220. Yes, you heard it right. The Falcons are a good pick to upset the traditional favorites and claim the division title.

The reason behind the prediction lies mainly in their running game. The addition of Bijon Robinson is a significant upgrade. Having observed how efficiently various running backs were used last year under the guidance of coaches like Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, it’s exciting to think about what Robinson can accomplish in that system. He is a legitimate running back with the potential to be a game-changer.

Besides, this will be the second year for Desmond Ridder, and we can expect some improvements in his game. Additionally, some decent defensive additions could potentially strengthen their overall team structure.

Looking at the competition in the NFC South, none of the other teams stand out. We will see how Baker Mayfield fares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how Bryce Young handles the pressure leading the Carolina Panthers, and whether Derek Carr can improve his performances from his time with Vegas for the New Orleans Saints. As things stand now, none of these scenarios instill great confidence.

Taking all of this into account, there is value in backing the Falcons. They appear well-positioned to surprise some people and potentially shake things up in the NFC South. However, like all predictions and bets, only time will truly tell. For now, we wait, watch, and anticipate an exciting season of football.

