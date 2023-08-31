NFL Odds: Talented 49ers Deserving Of Contender Status Will San Francisco finally reach the NFL's mountaintop? by Sean T. McGuire 3 Hours Ago

The San Francisco 49ers certainly didn’t end the 2022 campaign the way they wanted: With running back Christian McCaffery behind center in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Countless 49ers players expressed how a healthy Brock Purdy not only would have led San Francisco to the conference title but maybe even a Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter before fourth-stringer Josh Johnson was ruled out with a concussion on the first drive of the second half. A promising conference title game was never close.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan and company now enter 2023 with hopes of getting back. Again. The Niners reached three NFC Championship Games the past four seasons. They have the coaching, skill-position players and defensive stars to get them there again.

It’s why San Francisco is favored to win the NFC West, sits behind only the Eagles to win the conference and is high on the list of Super Bowl contenders.

2022 in review

13-4 (lost in conference championship)

11-6 ATS

9-8 over/under

Key offseason additions

DC Steve Wilks

DT Javon Hargrave

QB Sam Darnold

Key offseason losses

DC DeMeco Ryans

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Trey Lance

DE Charles Omenihu

DE Samson Ebukam

OT Mike McGlinchey

CB Emmanuel Moseley

S Jimmie Ward

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +1000

Conference: +400

Division: -165

Win total: 10.5 (Over -162)

Make playoffs: Yes -430 | No +310

2023 award contenders

MVP: Brock Purdy +3000

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffery +1400

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa +1200, Fred Warner +5000

Coach of the Year: Kyle Shanahan +3000

2023 outlook

Purdy was named the starting quarterback after he was medically cleared following elbow surgery. Sam Darnold, who joined this offseason, beat out 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance for the backup position, which prompted Lance to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Shanahan has full confidence in Purdy being able to lead his quarterback-friendly offense with the expectation skill players like McCaffery, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle will take pressure off the 2022 seventh-rounder.

It will serve as the biggest question in the Bay Area.

If Purdy is able to provide average-to-good quarterback play, the 49ers have a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl. The roster elsewhere is that good with offensive tackle Trent Williams, a first-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons, Bosa, big-ticket offseason addition Javon Hargrave and Warner complementing those at the skill positions.

Perhaps the two biggest questions for San Francisco will be how the offensive line replaces McGlinchey and how defensive coordinator Steve Wilks Ryans, who took the head coach position in Houston. But there are plenty of reasons to believe the 49ers will be just fine.