NFL Odds: Cardinals Embrace Race For Top Pick In 2024 NFL Draft Joshua Dobbs? Clayton Tune? Get excited people

The Arizona Cardinals are among the favorites to have the worst record in the NFL this season, and it’s a very real possibility given the lack of talent on the team.

Rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon certainly will tell you his team has no intention of tanking. And yes, once a team steps onto the field, they’ll try their best to win the game. But the front office makes the decisions for the team, and there’s isn’t much to be excited about.

Kyler Murray still is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered late last season against the New England Patriots. Colt McCoy was expected to be the starter, but perhaps a film room show on a fantasy football YouTube channel wasn’t subtle enough for the tank job. Instead, journeyman Joshua Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune will start under center.

Surrounding them will be what’s left of James Conner and average pass-catchers like Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and rookie Michael Wilson. Budda Baker is the most marquee name on defense, which shows how much Arizona should struggle this season.

2022 in review

4-13, last in NFC West

8-9 against the spread

8-7-2 over/under

Key offseason additions

Head coach Jonathan Gannon

OT Paris Johnson Jr. (draft)

WR Michael Wilson (draft)

QB Clayton Tune (draft)

Key offseason losses

QB Colt McCoy

WR DeAndre Hopkins

CB Byron Murphy

EDGE J.J. Watt

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +18000

Conference: +8500

Division: +2700

Win total: 4.5 (over +110, under -142)

To make playoffs: Yes +980 | No -2200

2023 award contenders

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Clayton Tune +10000

2023 outlook

The key question the Cardinals must ask themselves is if Murray is their guy or not. Will he ironically be cast aside for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye like when the Cards pushed Josh Rosen out of town to draft Murray? Whether he plays this season depends on that question. It’d probably be best to sit him this season and draft Marvin Harrison Jr. to help him out next season.

But that’s all the intrigue for Arizona. You’re not getting much value on betting them to be bad since the market agrees with that take. And it’s probably better to just go outside and touch grass than sweat out an over bet on the Cardinals.

The Cardinals don’t have the toughest schedule, but it’s hard to pencil in a win for them. The best-case scenario for neutrals is they play tough and keep a game close, or they just are so hilariously bad they become a meme-material team every week.