NFL Preview: 8 Most Impactful AFC Cuts

NFL preseason is over, with initial 53-man rosters being set around the league. The AFC is as tight as we’ve seen in recent years, with roughly a dozen teams eyeing the seven available playoff spots. Did the teams make the right moves?

Here are the most significant cuts around the AFC.

Patriots QB Room

The New England Patriots currently only have one quarterback on their roster, Mac Jones, with no backup on the team at the moment. Bailey Zappe, who started two games for the Patriots, was the most surprising of the cuts, but New England reportedly still wants him back if he clears waivers. Malik Cunningham stood out with his athleticism and versatility but could end up back on the practice squad.

Cade York – Browns K

The Cleveland Browns selected York in the fourth round of the NFL Draft back in 2022, and after a less-than-impressive rookie season and a tumultuous training camp, York lost his roster spotâ€”a sad day for the “draft kickers” crowd.

Kenyan Drake – Colts RB

In the wake of the Jonathan Taylor saga, the Indianapolis Colts released Kenyan Drake, whose life as a journeyman running back could be coming to a close.

Max Duggan – Chargers QB

After appearing in the College Football National Championship game last year, former TCU QB Max Duggan was drafted in the seventh round by the LA Chargers to hopefully serve as Justin Herbert’s backup. After limited preseason opportunities, Duggan was released with the hope he’d wind up on the practice squad.

Melvin Gordon – Ravens RB

The Baltimore Ravens’ running back room is far from concrete after a rocky training camp from JK Dobbins from an availability standpoint and recent seasons of questionable depth. Melvin Gordon was brought in to compete for a backup job. However, the Ravens cut Gordon, signaling the likely end of his playing days.

Trevor Siemian – Bengals QB

The Cincinnati Bengals’ backup job has been pushed into the spotlight as Joe Burrow’s Week 1 availability is in flux. Trevor Siemian, who has started 24 NFL games over his career, was presumed to be the Bengals backup heading into training camp. Still, after a brutal preseason, Siemian lost out to Jake Browning. Browning now has the potential to start the Bengals’ opener.

Christian Kirksey – Texans LB

The Houston Texans are in a regime shift under DeMeco Ryans, and they released Christian Kirksey, a defensive captain for the Texans in 2022. Valuable snaps are up for grabs at the linebacker spot, making way for the youth movement.

Myles Gaskin – Dolphins RB

Myles Gaskin was the odd man out for the Miami Dolphins, as they kept five running backs. The Vikings later swooped up Gaskin to contribute out of their backfield.

