NFL Preview: 9 Most Significant Cuts in the NFC by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The initial 53-man rosters around the NFL have been set, with plenty of teams making decisions that many didn’t see coming.

Looking at the NFC with a wide-open playoff field, here are the most significant cuts we saw around the conference.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Colt McCoy – Cardinals QB

Kyler Murray is out for the foreseeable future in Arizona, and all offseason, it was presumed Colt McCoy would start until Murray returned. However, the Cardinals traded for Joshua Dobbs last week and subsequently released McCoy. So, it looks like Dobbs will be the Week 1 starter. Are the Cardinals signaling a full-blown tank?

Johnathan Abram – Saints S

The Raiders’ 2019 first-round pick, Johnathan Abram, has had the bust label officially stamped. Abram was cut by the New Orleans Saints, which appeared to be his final opportunity to land on an NFL roster. Abram started eight games across three teams in 2022 but failed to cement himself in the Raiders secondary.

Bryan Edwards – Saints WR

Sticking in the Big Easy, the Saints released WR Bryan Edwards. The former third-round pick totaled 764 yards across two seasons with Derek Carr and the Raiders, and it was expected Edwards would remain in New Orleans due to familiarity with his former QB.



N’Keal Harry – Vikings WR

It looks like N’Keal Harry’s career is officially done. Yet another one of Bill Belichick’s failed wide receiver draft picks, Harry couldn’t find his way on the Minnesota Vikings roster after failing to cement himself with a wide receiver-stricken Chicago Bears team last season.

Greedy Williams – Eagles CB

The Philadelphia Eagles kept seven cornerbacks, but none were Greedy Williams, who was brought over via free agency from Cleveland. The former LSU standout couldn’t stick it out with the Browns, but he was expected to end up as the Eagles’ top backup cornerback. The veteran lost out after a strong training camp and preseason from multiple undrafted free agents, especially Eli Ricks.

Greg Ward – Eagles WR

Sticking in Philly, the Eagles only kept four wide receivers and let go of the long-tenured Greg Ward. The college quarterback turned wide receiver has been a special teams ace in years past as well as a reliable depth option at receiver when called upon, so it was interesting to see the Eagles opt to sacrifice short-term depth and have Ward hit the market.

James Robinson – Giants RB

James Robinson’s career has been on a downward spiral after a promising rookie campaign in Jacksonville in 2020, where he surpassed 1,000 yards. Robinson was traded to the Jets midseason last year but only registered 29 carries. After signing with the New York Giants this offseason, Robinson has been cut.

Alex Leatherwood – Bears OT

We can etch Alex Leatherwood’s status in stone, as he’s been waived by the Chicago Bears. After being a controversial first-round selection by the Raiders in 2021 and starting all 17 games, it was revealed that he was grossly over-drafted. A change of scenery in the Windy City didn’t work out, all but ending his NFL career.

Jalen Reagor – Vikings WR

The Vikings have released Jalen Reagor, pouring salt on the wound of one of the biggest busts in recent years. Reagor was infamously drafted by the Eagles in 2020, one selection before the Vikings selected Justin Jefferson. Reagor will forever have to deal with that unfortunate label.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.