NFL Season Long Props: Nick Chubb Has No Impidements to 10+ Rushing Scores

The betting market for the race to 10 or more rushing touchdowns this NFL season is heating up. There are an intriguing mix of established stars and rising talents that will be in the mix to hit the mark.

Jalen Hurts stands out immediately, given his spectacular performance last season. He’s pegged at -180, reflecting his odds-on favorite status. Hurts’ capability on the ground is undebatable, but is the price too steep?

Then we have Derrick Henry at +110, essentially a toss-up for him to reach 10 rushing touchdowns. Given Henry’s prolific touchdown production in recent years, these odds might entice many bettors.

Josh Jacobs comes in at +125. The Raiders running back has consistently been a touchdown machine, making him a worthy contender.

Jonathan Taylor’s odds sit at +135, shadowed by uncertainties surrounding the Colts. Nick Chubb, also at +135, presents an interesting proposition. Without competition from Kareem Hunt, Chubb seems poised to secure most, if not all, goal-line carries for the Browns.

The dark horse in this group could be Bijan Robinson at +185. Though the yards seem promising, Falcons’ multiple options at quarterback and fullback, paired with Cordarrelle Pattersonâ€”known for his one-yard plungesâ€”could dilute Robinson’s touchdown opportunities.

There is no one we like better than Browns back, Nick Chubb. In recent seasons, fantasy owners often gnashed their teeth when Kareem Hunt would swoop in to score after a dominant drive by Chubb. But with Jerome Ford likely serving as a pass-catching backup, Chubb will be the Browns’ go-to option in the red zone. The presence of Deshaun Watson might add a few more throws, but Chubb’s power running near the goal line is hard to ignore, making him a solid pick at +135.

Don’t entirely count out Bijan Robinson. Consider last year’s stats: Tyler Allgeier had 38 red zone carries, six of which were right on the goal line. With only one touchdown from those six, it leaves room for improvement. If Robinson can seize those opportunities, he could convert more efficiently, making his odds quite tempting.

While the competition is fierce, a couple of running backs have positioned themselves as frontrunners in the hunt for 10+ rushing touchdowns. And for the discerning bettor, there’s value to be unearthed.

