NFL Season Long Props: Value in Justin Jefferson Getting 10+ Touchdown Receptions

The betting board for players to notch 10 or more receiving touchdowns in the upcoming NFL season features some compelling options. Let’s delve into the potential frontrunners and dark horses.

Ja’Marr Chase emerges as the most predictable or “chalky” choice. However, a host of other talented receivers present enticing opportunities for bettors.

Travis Kelce sits at -125â€” a favorite, yet not too prohibitive. But two notable names follow closely, each offering plus-money value: Cooper Kupp at +125 and Stefon Diggs at +130.

Justin Jefferson, who’s gained a lot of traction as the premier fantasy pick in many drafts, shares odds with Diggs at +130. While the Minnesota Vikings have expanded their receiving arsenal by drafting another receiver, Jefferson’s potential shouldn’t be overlooked. For context, while he’s only recorded a 10-touchdown season once in his three-year career, he was peppered with red zone targets last season. It wouldn’t be surprising if he secured upwards of 19 targets within the 10-yard line, placing him within the top five for red zone targets. With fellow receivers Jordan Addison and KJ Osborn potentially drawing away defensive coverage and the presence of T.J. Hockenson for an entire season, Jefferson appears ripe to capitalize.

Meanwhile, Davante Adams offers intriguing value at substantial plus-money odds. However, there’s the caveat of a quarterback switch in Vegas. With Derek Carr no longer under center and Jimmy Garoppolo not necessarily synonymous with 40-touchdown seasons, it’s a gamble. The uncertainty deepens if Garoppolo faces injuries and rookie Aidan O’Connell steps in. The unpredictability surrounding O’Connell’s potential as a fourth-round pick might deter many bettors.

While Adams presents intriguing value, the safer bet might lie with Justin Jefferson. Given his previous performances and the dynamics of the Vikings’ offense, Jefferson stands out as a strong candidate to eclipse the 10-receiving touchdown mark this season.

