NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Strider Jumps Gallen by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with a new face joining as a potential candidate to win the NL Cy Young.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After dealing with an injury and some inconsistencies, it looks as though Strider has found his elite stuff again and is back to being the odds-on favorite to win the NL Cy Young. The powerful righty has posted a 12-3 record over 22 starts, in addition to a 3.61 ERA and MLB-leading 208 strikeouts. Strider has seen his odds of winning the NL Cy Young bet down over the last week from +400 to +250.

Last Start: August 1 @ Los Angeles Angels (6 2/3IP, 5H, 1ER, 9SO)

Next Start: August 7 @ Pittsburgh Pirates

It’s becoming much less of a secret how dominant San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell has been over nearly the last three months. Snell is turning back the clock and putting together dominant start after dominant start. The former Tampa Bay Ray has compiled an 8-8 record, along with a 2.50 ERA and 156 punchouts. He’s once again seen his odds of winning the NL Cy Young bet down from +370 to +350 over the last week.

Last Start: July 30 vs. Texas Rangers (5IP, 4H, 0ER, 9SO)

Next Start: August 5 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has continued to be in conversation to win the Cy Young as August begins. The right-hander has registered an 11-5 record, paired with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts. Gallen has really given the Diamondbacks a consistent high-end starter, but he’s struggled to find his groove of late, causing his odds of winning the award to drop from +200 to +350.

Last Start: August 1 @ San Francisco Giants (6IP, 7H, 3ER, 6SO)

Next Start: August 6 @ Minnesota Twins

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Logan Webb is your guy if you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons. The San Francisco Giants right-hander has brought electricity to the top of the club’s rotation, posting an 8-9 record, in addition to a 3.49 ERA and 140 strikeouts. Even though Webb pitched into the eighth against the Boston Red Sox his last time out, he still saw his odds to win the NL Cy Young take a slight dip from +800 to +850.

Last Start: July 28 vs. Boston Red Sox (7 1/3IP, 6H, 3ER, 4SO)

Next Start: August 2 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Burnes has been as consistent as you can be for the Milwaukee Brewers over the years but got off to a slow start this season. Along with the Brewers, Burnes has turned that around and really delivered in the second half, which has gotten him back in the running for the National League Cy Young award. Burnes has posted a 9-6 record, paired with a 3.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts, leading to him owning the final position in the top five odds at +1000.

Last Start: July 31 @ Washington Nationals (6IP, 4H, 2ER, 5SO)

Next Start: August 5 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Top 5 NL Cy Young Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.