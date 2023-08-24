NL Wild Card Roundup: From Cubs' Claws to Diamondbacks' Bite by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Amid the bustling MLB season, as the final 30 to 35 games approach, the fight for the National League wild-card spots is tighter than ever. Everyone’s got an eye on the Philadelphia Phillies, but the burning question remains: Which other teams have the potential to bag the next two wild card spots?

However, the challenge is that every choice seems to have its pitfalls, as almost every contender shows signs of vulnerability. The Chicago Cubs seem to be in a favorable position, even though they’ve faced some recent setbacks. While they still have Justin Steele, losing Marcus Stroman to injury undoubtedly stings. The good news? He’s expected to return before the season’s conclusion. To patch the hole left by Stroman, the Cubs are likely turning to their minor league system, eyeing a left-handed pitcher for some spot starts.

On the other hand, the Cincinnati Reds have their own set of troubles. They’re still missing Nick Lodolo, and even though Hunter Greene made a comeback from injury, his recent performance at the Great American Ballpark raised eyebrows about the strength of their starting rotation.

The San Francisco Giants aren’t free from challenges, either. Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, and the freshly called-up Kyle Harrison lead their rotation. But the remaining slots? Mostly bullpen games. Their lack of starting pitching depth is evident.

So, how do we decode this wild card puzzle? The solution might lie in offensive firepower. After the Phillies, the team with the most robust batting lineup is the Cubs, bolstered even further by adding Jeimer Candelario. Thus, the Cubs should take the second wild card spot. There’s even a chance they could rise to win the division. But with the Milwaukee Brewers rejuvenated by Brandon Woodruff’s return, securing the division might be a tall order for the Cubs.

Then, who’s our third contender? The Arizona Diamondbacks get the nod if the choice is based on the current momentum. Their bats are on fire, their defense is top-notch, and their speed on the base paths is unmatched. Most importantly, they boast a healthy starting rotation. With Zac Gallen potentially eyeing the National League Cy Young and the consistent performance of Merrill Kelly, among others, the Diamondbacks look poised to grab that coveted third spot.

As the regular season winds down, the NL wild card race is bound to throw a few curveballs. While the Phillies look solid, the subsequent spots are still up for grabs. However, given current form and team compositions, the Cubs and the Diamondbacks seem most likely to make the cut. Buckle up, baseball fans; we’re in for a thrilling finish!

