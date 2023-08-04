Padres' Perseverance: Will Acquisitions Lead to Playoffs? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Despite commitment from the front office and fans, the San Diego Padres are still a paradox this season, struggling to secure wins. This weekend, they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a critical position, desperately needing to win at least two of the three games to gain much-needed momentum.

Despite underwhelming performances, the Padres are only four games back in the wild-card race. Teams that were once threats, the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks, have stumbled, leaving the wild-card spot within reach for the Padres.

San Diego has suffered financial setbacks, losing their TV contract, with MLB stepping in to keep the team afloat. Nevertheless, they’ve remained committed to their mission, refusing to trade critical players like Josh Hader and Blake Snell, even in the face of adversity.

In a surprising move, the Padres recently acquired Ji-Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates and 43-year-old Rich Hill, displaying a commitment to bolster their roster. It’s a gamble that could pay off if these seasoned players can bring their experience and skills to help boost the team’s performance.

The Padres are four games back of a wild card spot and +1600 to win the National League Pennant.

Despite the challenges, the Padres’ resolve is palpable. Their refusal to quit, despite the struggles, is a testament to their dedication to the game and their fans. With every sellout, with every game, they’re sending a clear message – they’re here to fight.

This weekend’s series against the Dodgers could be a pivotal moment in their season, and all eyes will be on them to see if they can seize this opportunity.

