PGA Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Insights: Crowded Field Tops Oddsboard

The upcoming Wyndham Championship promises to be a gripping contest in the world of PGA golf. Fans are gearing up to see their favorite golfers clash on the course, and it’s interesting to delve into the betting world to gauge where the general interest and belief lie.

Line Movement (Open to Current)

Si Woo Kim +3300 to +2000

J.T. Poston +3000 to +2800

Si Woo Kim, whose opening odds stood at +3300, has now tightened to +2000, reflecting the confidence of fans and bettors alike. Kim leads the charts with 6.7% of the tickets and 11.1% of the handle.

Highest Ticket%

Si Woo Kim 6.7%

Hideki Matsuyama 6.6%

J.T. Poston 5.4%

Coming in close second we have Hideki Matsuyama. Interestingly, his odds have remained steady at +2000, suggesting the bettors’ consistent belief in his capabilities. He secures 6.6% of the ticket percentage and 7.9% of the handle percentage.

Highest Handle%

Si Woo Kim 11.1%

Hideki Matsuyama 7.9%

J.T. Poston 7.6%

Third on our list is J.T. Poston, who also sees a positive swing in his odds from +3000 down to +2800. The confidence in him is reflected by the 5.4% of tickets and 7.6% of the handle.

Biggest Liabilities

Si Woo Kim

J.T. Poston

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy stands with +2500 odds, without any changes from the opening. He takes a decent chunk of the betting world with 4.5% of the tickets and a slightly smaller 3.3% of the handle.

Keeping up with the pack is Sungjae Im, holding his ground at +2000 odds. He makes up for 4.5% of the tickets and 5.6% of the handle.

Next, we have Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, both of whom are holding steady at their opening odds of +3300. They account for 4.1% and 4.0% of the tickets and 2.8% and 5.2% of the handle, respectively.

Sam Burns, whose odds have increased from +2200 to +2500, holds 3.7% of the tickets and 3.8% of the handle.

Finally, we have Russell Henley with unchanged odds at +2000, securing 3.4% of the tickets and 2.5% of the handle.

In this unpredictable game of golf, any of these players could surprise us all at the Wyndham Championship. We are certainly in for an exciting contest.

