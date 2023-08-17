Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Preview

As the NFL preseason continues, fans eagerly await the Thursday night showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns. The game, set to kick off at Lincoln Financial Field, is shaping up to be an intriguing matchup despite being the Browns’ third preseason game and the Eagles’ second. With the home-field advantage, the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites against the Browns.

The Eagles narrowly missed snapping the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason win streak in their previous game but still managed to cover the spread. This performance, coupled with their roster decisions, positions them as the favorite in this matchup. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see starting quarterback Jalen Hurts on the field. Deshaun Watson, the Browns starter, is also unlikely to suit up.

In NFL betting, the quarterback position typically draws the most attention. However, in this context, it’s essential to note that the Eagles and the Browns have been engaging in competitive practices against each other, with their first teams going head-to-head on Tuesday and Wednesday. Consequently, spectators are likelier to see third-string players on the field during Thursday night’s game.

The 3.5-point spread favoring the Eagles seems slightly generous, especially considering the Browns will have Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting as quarterback. Thompson-Robinson’s mobility and past performances make him an intriguing prospect, particularly in preseason games where plays often break down due to the involvement of backup players or those soon to be cut from the roster.

For the Eagles, Marcus Mariota is the likely quarterback to see the most action, far superior to anyone else available for this game. However, how long Mariota will play is uncertain. In the previous game against Baltimore, Mariota only participated in two series. While he has a firm grip on the backup quarterback position, the Eagles may not risk exposing him to potential injuries for extended periods.

Despite the advantage that Mariota may provide the Eagles, the game will likely be a closely contested, low-scoring affair. Considering the teams have already practiced hard against each other, expect a vanilla game plan with minimal risk-taking. The fact that several starters will be missing also contributes to this prediction.

If you’re looking for betting opportunities, consider taking the points with the Browns or wagering on the under for the total points. This matchup doesn’t seem like one that will yield high scores, and if it does go over, it will likely be due to a last-minute scoring drive.

