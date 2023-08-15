Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The stage is set for a compelling clash in MLB as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. We expect a closely contested game, with both teams boasting powerful lineups and pitching rotations.

The Phillies are the favorites in this matchup, sitting at –118 with their ace Zack Wheeler on the mound. Wheeler has been impressive all season, and many will be betting on the Phillies to come out on top. However, it’s not that simple.

The Blue Jays have been steady over the last couple of weeks with Yusei Kikuchi on the bump. Toronto is listed at a +100 price as an underdog. Despite facing skepticism early in the season, Kikuchi has been dominant over the last month. Keeping the ball on the ground has helped him avoid home runs and bolstered his performance significantly.

On the other hand, the Phillies have struggled with their offense recently. In a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, they scored only two runs over the entire weekend. Meanwhile, Toronto has been unable to capitalize on opportunities, leaving dozens of runners stranded on base.

The Rogers Centre, home to the Blue Jays, underwent changes in its dimensions during the offseason to boost offense for the home team. So far, that hasn’t materialized. In a game featuring both Kikuchi and Wheeler, two pitchers who have been in good lately, it’s unlikely that there will be a sudden surge in runs.

With a total of eight runs set for the game, it’s expected that the first five innings will be dominated by both pitchers, potentially ending in an under. However, it’s worth noting that the bullpens might get involved later in the game, potentially leading to some late scoring action.

Expect a pitcher’s battle early on, with possible late-inning fireworks. The smart move here would be to go for a first five under, considering the form of both Kikuchi and Wheeler.

