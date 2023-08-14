Pitch Perfect: The Phillies' Path to the World Series by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The MLB standings take shape as the season climaxes, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers leading the charge. Close behind are the Houston Astros and a group from the American League. As bettors and fans eagerly look for value picks in the World Series market, one question remains: where lies the best betting value?

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

For those eyeing the World Series odds, avoid putting your money on the Tampa Bay Rays (+1000). Their star pitcher, Shane McClanahan, is reportedly sidelined for the season. And while Tyler Glasnow is slated to start tonight, there are concerns about his ongoing back issues. Their pitching prowess, once their strong suit, now looks lackluster.

Instead, gravitate toward the Philadelphia Phillies (+1900). Why? Their odds are tempting, but it’s their dynamic duo of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola that’s genuinely enticing. They were attractive a month ago and are still tempting now. The Phillies arguably possess the best 1-2 combo in the league with these two as their frontline starters. And it’s not just about the duo. The Phillies’ depth was recently showcased when Michael Lorenzen delivered a masterclass, throwing a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals. Add Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker to the mix, and you have a team that boasts depth and has the caliber to delve deep into the postseason.

For those scouting the World Series market, bank on the Phillies. They’ve got that unmistakable magic this season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.