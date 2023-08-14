Puzzling Future for Philly: Embiid, Harden, and Plan B by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Imagine supporting the Philadelphia 76ers and living through yet another co-star of Joel Embiid sitting out. It’d be torture. After James Harden requested a trade leading up to free agency this summer, the 76ers decided Saturday to end negotiations. They’re bringing Harden back on the player option he accepted when he hoped to make a trade easier. Unsurprisingly, Daryl Morey won’t trade Harden for pennies on the dollar. Still, the Sixers are left in a tricky position. They’re a team with a lot of drama and still maintaining title expectations.

Here are three scenarios that could play out.

Play, Prove Your Worth

Judging from the media consensus and reporting, much of Harden’s trade request concerned jealousy. He thought he’d opt out of his contract and have his hometown Houston Rockets offer him a long-term max deal that Morey and the Sixers would have no choice to match. Morey knew that Harden wasn’t a max player anymore, so he held firm and was proven right.

Regardless, all signs point to Harden returning to Philadelphia. Harden has a year left to prove he is still an All-NBA caliber player leading up to his Summer 2024 free agency. People are quick to forget the Sixers are a championship contender with Harden. The Sixers were one competent fourth quarter away in Game 6 from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Harden has another prime opportunity to add that illustrious title to his Hall of Fame resume.

All Harden has to do is step to the podium, say that he’s happy to be in Philadelphia, and wants to give the city and team all he has to win a championship. Everyone would get past his trade request and give him another chance to prove himself. Come to work, be a professional, win some games, and get your money next season.

Harden Fat Suit, Leading to Maxey Time

The infamous “fat suit” is rumored to come out of Harden’s closet again. While reports say Harden won’t attend Sixers’ training camp, he has no leverage. If he doesn’t, he’ll continue to tarnish his reputation and leave the Sixers with no choice but to move on.

If Harden doesn’t take this season seriously, we could see Tyrese Maxey blossom. He’s not a dominant ball-handler yet, but we cannot ignore his star potential. Maxey scores effortlessly, plays tenacious defense, and is a fan favorite. Allowing him to grow alongside Embiid could be the best thing for the franchise’s future, as Maxey’s expected leap is needed regardless of Harden’s status with the Sixers.

Joel EMVPiid

Say what you want about Embiid, but he is the NBA MVP. Many can criticize how Embiid showed up in Game 7, but ultimately, he’s one of the best players in the sport and one of the most talented big men we’ve ever seen. He and Nikola Jokic can both be great. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that Embiid plans to come into this upcoming season in “the best shape of his life,” hopefully giving him the longevity needed to be consistently dominant in the postseason.

During the Ben Simmons saga, Embiid handled himself as well as possible on the court. He played within himself, understanding who was surrounding him and how to maximize their talents best. His play during those months doesn’t get enough credit. Expect no less from Embiid now. So if Harden truly holds out, Embiid must be his MVP self, as it’s the only hope for the Sixers.