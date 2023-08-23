San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Preview by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

As the MLB season heats up, all eyes are on the City of Brotherly Love, where the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies clash in a monumental series. Having pocketed the first two games, the Phillies have momentum. Many argue they practically pilfered yesterday’s win, setting the scene for an electric face-off today.

Pitching for the Phillies with a -130 betting odds is Michael Lorenzen. Conversely, with a -110 price, the Giants entrust Alex Cobb to balance the scales. With an over/under set at 8.5, there’s plenty of suspense in store.

The Giants seem to be grappling with their pitching. Unless it’s Logan Webb or Alex Cobb on the mound, predicting their play is like throwing darts blindfolded. Their over-reliance on bullpen games could soon catch up with them, potentially leading to exhaustion and mistakes.

Cobb might be under the microscope today, given his recent performances. In the past 30 days, he’s registered an ISO power number of .262 and a weighted on-base percentage of .383. These figures become even more concerning when stacked against the Phillies’ formidable lineup. The team boasts players with impressive stats:

Nick Castellanos sits at a .285 weighted on-base percentage.

sits at a .285 weighted on-base percentage. Kyle Schwarber towers with .402.

towers with .402. Trea Turner holds steady at .329.

holds steady at .329. Bryce Harper is commanding attention with .413.

is commanding attention with .413. Bryson Stott , Alec Bohm , and J.T. Realmuto are in the mix with .349, .346, and .330, respectively.

, , and are in the mix with .349, .346, and .330, respectively. And then there’s Brandon Marsh and Jake Cave, whose numbers are off the charts at .451 and .440.

This clash isn’t just about the immediate series win; it’s also crucial for the overall MLB standings. Both teams are well aware of the stakes. It’s bound to be a thriller in Philadelphia. Don’t miss it!

