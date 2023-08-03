Seattle Seahawks NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 8.5 by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

It was somewhat of a surprise regular season for the Seattle Seahawks last year. Can they build off making the playoffs and go over 8.5 wins again in 2023?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The Seahawks had questions at quarterback last season, but it looks like that debate has been closed up after Geno Smith took the reins and played admirably. Seattle finished with nine wins last season and were able to qualify for the postseason, which was not expected entering the year. Is it reasonable to expect them to improve on that, or will they fall back down to earth?

One reason we’re bullish on this offense revolves around them selecting wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State. The rookie is expected to be right in the conversation to lead all first-year players in receiving yards. He has a knack for big games, and the talent is undeniable, which should help complement Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Even though it took Smith some time to get his footing in the NFL, he isn’t going to lose a lot of games for you with poor decision-making or lack of preparation. Injuries have been a storyline at training camp in the running back room, though, meaning signs are pointing for Seattle to be a pass-heavy offense. once again

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

On defense, the secondary will continue to be a major strength, especially after they drafted cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the first round. If they can meet some surprise production from their pass rush, this defense may be a lot better than we initially projected. The Seahawks have the NFL’s tenth-hardest schedule, which should make it very close on whether or not they go over the 8.5 win mark set for them. We respect what Pete Carroll brings to the table as Seahawks’ head coach and strongly feel he’s able to get the most out of his players. As a result, despite the juiced price for backing the over 8.5 at -142, we’re content siding with those odds.

Verdict: Over 8.5 wins (-142)

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Other Season Win Totals: Pittsburgh Steelers | Baltimore Ravens | Cincinnati Bengals | Cleveland Browns | Buffalo Bills | New England Patriots | New York Jets | Miami Dolphins | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans | Indianapolis Colts | Houston Texans | Denver Broncos | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers | Kansas City Chiefs | Washington Commanders | New York Giants | Philadelphia Eagles | Dallas Cowboys | Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings | Arizona Cardinals | San Francisco 49ers | Los Angeles Rams