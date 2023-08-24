Should Shohei Ohtani Shut it Down Entirely for the Rest of the Season? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In the dizzying world of MLB, where players often juggle talent with business acumen, Shohei Ohtani’s current predicament with the LA Angels serves as a prime example. Ohtani, one of the most versatile talents the game has ever seen, now grapples with a torn UCL, which rules him out from pitching. But the situation is more complex than it appears.

The reality is Ohtani’s days with the Angels might be numbered, with a mere five-week tenure left. The torn UCL isn’t a day-to-day injury â€“ Ohtani won’t be pitching anytime soon.

The predicament deepens when considering Ohtani’s dual capabilities. Should the Angels still run him out there for his batting skills, even with the pitching setback? Here’s the dilemma: Playing him poses a significant risk. A further injury could not only jeopardize his future but also diminish his value considerably. Given the fact that a player like Mike Trout is difficult to offload due to his monetary commitments, the Angels might find themselves in a difficult spot with another injured superstar.

The LA Dodgers loom on the horizon, potentially ready to swoop in for Ohtani. They have the deep pockets and ambition to match his skill set. But even if a move materializes, Ohtani’s health remains paramount.

Did LA Make a Big Mistake Not Moving Ohtani a Year Ago?

Looking back, this isn’t Ohtani’s first brush with injuries. In 2018, he underwent Tommy John surgery, and another UCL issue arose shortly after. While he’s showcased his resilience by bouncing back previously, the constant run-ins with injuries pose questions about his long-term sustainability, especially as a pitcher.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that injuries to key players can reshape entire franchises. Bryce Harper faced an injury and returned solely as a batter, but Harper doesn’t pitch, making Ohtani’s situation unique.

To put it bluntly, Ohtani and his team should seriously consider sitting out the rest of the season. It’s a move that aligns with self-preservation and the long game in mind. The Angels, meanwhile, need to strategize about their future, as a potential rebuild might be on the horizon.

In baseball, as in life, the key often lies not just in making decisions but in timing them right. For Ohtani and the Angels, the clock is ticking.

