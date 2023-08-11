Should the ACC Want Cal and Stanford to Jump Ship? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In the ever-evolving landscape of college football, questions often arise about the value teams bring to their respective conferences. Currently, the two teams under the spotlight are Cal and Stanford. Their recent performances and potential contributions to the ACC prompt some intriguing discussions.

From a pure football perspective, it’s challenging to discern the tangible benefits that Cal and Stanford provide to the ACC. Take for instance, the scenario of Cal playing on the road in Duke, Durham. Would such a matchup significantly boost television viewership? Similarly, a game featuring Stanford traveling to Blacksburg might not necessarily captivate the average ACC viewer. These matchups don’t necessarily “move the needle.”

The ACC is not devoid of strength. The conference boasts some commendable teams that have showcased growth and potential over the years. There’s undeniable talent from top to bottom. A return to prominence for teams like Miami would undoubtedly amplify the conference’s stature on the national stage.

However, a glance towards Florida State reveals a team that’s been in a transitional phase. After securing a National Championship under Jimbo Fisher, their standout season came last year under Mike Norvell. Despite a rocky start, Norvell’s Seminoles managed to clinch victories in six of their last eight games. But there remains a formidable hurdle: Clemson. With a staggering five consecutive losses to the Tigers by an average of 22.5 points per game, Florida State has much to address before it can reclaim its former glory.

Given this scenario, it’s imperative to consider the broader college football landscape. Teams like Washington State and Oregon State present compelling arguments for their potential value to conferences, arguably more so than Cal and Stanford. To put things into perspective, Justin Wilcox, the coach of Cal, has recorded a winning percentage of just .300 in the PAC 12 over the last six years.

While the ACC has its merits and showcases potential year in and year out, the inclusion or value of teams like Cal and Stanford remains a topic of debate. As the sport progresses, decisions made today will shape the future of college football and determine the true heavyweights of the game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.