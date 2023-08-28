SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Aug. 28) by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some top picks from today’s MLB games.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

ATL Marcell Ozuna OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Rockies (+280)

Ozuna is hitting .440 with five home runs over his last seven games and will be playing in the batter-friendly confines of Coors Field

Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber holds a 5.46 ERA in 26 starts this season, the third-highest among qualified starters

Gomber has allowed 25 home runs this season, tied for tenth-most in MLB

Ozuna is 28-for-98 (.286) with ten home runs against left-handed pitching this season

Colorado’s bullpen holds a 5.10 ERA this season, the third-highest in MLB

Colorado’s bullpen has allowed 291 earned runs this season, the second-most in MLB

KC Zack Greinke OVER 2.5 K’s vs. Pirates (-118)

Greinke has recorded three or more strikeouts in 18 of his 23 appearances (22 starts) this season (78%), including three straight

The Pirates have struck out 27 times as a team over their past two games

The Pirates have struck out 1,168 times as a team this season, the tenth-most in MLB

PHI Nick Castellanos OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Angels (+120)

Castellanos has driven in 82 runs this season, second-most on the Phillies and 18th-most in MLB

Castellanos has recorded four RBI over his past three games

Angels starter Lucas Gioloto has allowed 17 earned runs over his last four starts (7.06 ERA)

The Angels’ bullpen holds a 4.54 ERA this season, the ninth-highest in MLB

The Angels’ bullpen has allowed 238 earned runs this season, the tenth-most in MLB

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.