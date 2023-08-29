SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Aug. 29)
Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.
Here are some top picks from today’s MLB games.
SEA Julio Rodriguez OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Athletics (+100)
- Rodriguez has driven in 87 runs this season, tied for the ninth-most in MLB
- Rodriguez has recorded 21 RBI over his current 13-game hitting streak
- Rodriguez has recorded at least one RBI in four of his past five games, including three during Monday’s series opener
- Rodriguez is batting a sizzling .429 in August
- Athletics left-handed starter Ken Waldichuk holds a 6.05 ERA in 29 appearances (18 starts) this season
- Rodriguez is 39-for-123 (.317) with 28 RBI against left-handed pitching this season
- Oakland’s bullpen holds a 5.40 ERA this season, the highest in MLB
- Oakland’s bullpen has allowed 333 earned runs this season, the most in MLB
AZ Christian Walker OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Dodgers (+420)
- Walker has hit 28 home runs this season (T15 in MLB)
- Walker is 10-for-33 (.303) with five home runs in his career against Dodgers’ starter Clayton Kershaw
- Kershaw has allowed one home run in each of his past three starts
- Of Walker’s 28 home runs this season, 14 have come on the road
WSH MacKenzie Gore OVER 4.5 K’s vs. Blue Jays (-116)
- Gore has recorded 145 strikeouts over 127.1 innings this season
- Gore has struck out at least five batters in 17 of his 25 starts this season (68%), including three of his past four
- Gore has pitched at least five innings in six of his last seven starts
- Toronto has struck out 208 times as a team in August (15th in MLB)
