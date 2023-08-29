SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Aug. 29) by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some top picks from today’s MLB games.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SEA Julio Rodriguez OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Athletics (+100)

Rodriguez has driven in 87 runs this season, tied for the ninth-most in MLB

Rodriguez has recorded 21 RBI over his current 13-game hitting streak

Rodriguez has recorded at least one RBI in four of his past five games, including three during Monday’s series opener

Rodriguez is batting a sizzling .429 in August

Athletics left-handed starter Ken Waldichuk holds a 6.05 ERA in 29 appearances (18 starts) this season

Rodriguez is 39-for-123 (.317) with 28 RBI against left-handed pitching this season

Oakland’s bullpen holds a 5.40 ERA this season, the highest in MLB

Oakland’s bullpen has allowed 333 earned runs this season, the most in MLB

AZ Christian Walker OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Dodgers (+420)

Walker has hit 28 home runs this season (T15 in MLB)

Walker is 10-for-33 (.303) with five home runs in his career against Dodgers’ starter Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw has allowed one home run in each of his past three starts

Of Walker’s 28 home runs this season, 14 have come on the road

WSH MacKenzie Gore OVER 4.5 K’s vs. Blue Jays (-116)

Gore has recorded 145 strikeouts over 127.1 innings this season

Gore has struck out at least five batters in 17 of his 25 starts this season (68%), including three of his past four

Gore has pitched at least five innings in six of his last seven starts

Toronto has struck out 208 times as a team in August (15th in MLB)

