Swinging for the Home Run Crown: Matt Olson vs. Shohei Ohtani by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the MLB season heads into its final stretch, the question on everyone’s mind is: Who will claim the crown as the home run king? Matt Olson or Shohei Ohtani?

The competition is fierce, but after analyzing all factors, it’s clear that the crown might be destined for Olson. When you dissect the hitting statistics, it’s practically a neck-to-neck race. However, looking at lineup strategy and game dynamics might tip the scales in favor of the slugger from Atlanta.

The Los Angeles Angels‘ Ohtani is undoubtedly a talent like no other, but he has a disadvantage that is out of his control. Teams can afford to pitch around him, especially when considering the current performance of the Angels’ lineup. Let’s face it; the Angels aren’t having their best season. With the team likely out of playoff contention, the opposition will have a strategic advantage when facing Ohtani. They know they can afford to be careful and selective with their pitches to him.

In contrast, with Olson, there’s no such luxury for opposing teams. It’s a daunting task to pitch around Olson when you have the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. already on base. With Austin Riley and Sean Murphy ready to follow in the lineup, it’s clear why Olson continually sees high-quality pitches. This dynamic has likely played a part in Olson’s consistent performance throughout the season.

Furthermore, news from the Angels camp about Ohtani doesn’t bode well for his chances. The team recently announced that Ohtani will skip his next start due to arm fatigue. Add to that the rumors from last week about hand and back issues, and it seems the Angels’ two-way star might be operating below 100%. With free agency on the horizon for Ohtani, the looming question is: will he risk pushing himself to the limit?

The betting odds tell their own story. Olson began the season with odds at +2800. Fast forward to today, August 14, and those odds have dramatically shifted to -210. It’s a testament to Olson’s prowess and consistency this season. Meanwhile, Ohtani is right behind him at +170.

While the race to be the home run king remains heated, Olson appears to hold the edge. Only time will tell if he can maintain his lead and seize the crown. But for now, all eyes are on him as the season progresses.

