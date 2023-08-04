Tampa Bay Rays' Ace Shane McClanahan Heads To Injured List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Shane McClanahan, the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff, is heading to the 15-day injured list, causing a significant wave of concern from the ball club.

Despite this development, the Rays are still viewed as favorites in the American League, even though they don’t currently lead their division. While they appear poised for the playoffs, it’s worth questioning whether they can deliver the expected performance without a key player like McClanahan.

In the wild-card race, the Rays are in a comfortable position. However, their first opponent would be the formidable Houston Astros if the playoffs were to begin today. Should McClanahan be unable to pitch, the balance of power might tip in the Astros’ favor.

The Rays continue to enjoy their status as potential World Series contenders due to their early season performance and a roster that can match up against any team when healthy.

However, with the prospect of McClanahan dealing with forearm tightness â€“ a condition dreaded by players and general managers alike due to its possible association with serious arm injuries â€“ it’s hard not to worry. Forearm tightness often serves as a precursor to the dreaded Tommy John surgery, which involves a substantial recovery period, often up to a year and a half.

It’s a significant red flag, and the subsequent tests McClanahan will undergo may reveal a troubling outlook for both him and the Rays. The question remains â€“ when has it ever worked in a pitcher’s favor to have forearm tightness this late in the season?

Regardless of the optimism surrounding the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is walking on thin ice with McClanahan’s health in jeopardy. His potential absence could become a pivotal point in the Rays’ journey toward the playoffs and their World Series aspirations.

