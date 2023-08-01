Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

We’re onto a spicy showdown as the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays. As both teams gear up for the clash, we’re set to see two prominent pitchers go head-to-head with Zach Eflin and Carlos Rodon.

Eflin, one of the Rays’ top arms, has delivered exactly what you’d expect from him this season. His performance could set the tone for the Rays, currently the road favorites at a -118 price. It’s no secret that it’s been a difficult time for the Yankees, but can they turn the corner with Rodon on the bump?

It’s been a troublesome start to Rodon’s tenure with the Yankees, considering he started the season on the IL. He’s yet to look like the lefty we know he’s capable of being, which is something to watch for tonight.

As we’ve now hit trade deadline day, there are a lot of questions about what these two teams will do. The Rays have been the better team this season, while the Yankees dealt with a chunk of time without their best player, Aaron Judge.

A significant worry for the Yankees has been their recent poor offense. The team has struck out 30 times in the past two games, demonstrating how difficult it’s been at the plate for them. They are set to face Eflin, who has been striking out batters left, right, and center this season, a whopping 20% above his career average.

With both teams’ pitchers looking to keep their teams in the game, paired with the Yankees batters’ recent struggles, the total runs in the game are set at eight.

Given the circumstances, betting on the under seems the way to go. The Yankees will need a large turnaround from their offense to go over this mark, and with how good Eflin has been, that looks unlikely.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.