Top 5 Players from this Year's Transfer Portal in the AAC

1. LJ Cryer – From Baylor to Houston

Bringing the legacy of Baylor’s exceptional guard lineage, Cryer joins Houston with a reputation as a sharpshooter, boasting an impressive 40 percent three-point shooting record and solid ball-handling skills. In the highly competitive Big 12, he stood out as one of the most efficient scorers during the 2022-23 season.

2. Jordan Brown – From Louisiana to Memphis

Known for his impeccable footwork, Brown‘s journey in college basketball reached new heights at Louisiana, where he thrived and helped the Ragin’ Cajuns secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Now, in his final collegiate season, he’s set to showcase his skills under the guidance of coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

3. Aziz Bandaogo – From Utah Valley to Cincinnati

Dominating the rim with his remarkable shot-blocking abilities, Bandaogo emerges as one of the nation’s top rim protectors. Standing tall at seven feet, his impressive athleticism adds to his defensive prowess. After being honored as the WAC Defensive Player of the Year, he’s ready to make an impact in the AAC with Cincinnati.

4. Cobe Williams – From Louisiana Tech to Tulsa

Williams is a formidable defensive force, often assigned to guard the toughest opponents. Renowned for his lightning-fast speed on the court, he’s also a threat from beyond the arc. Having left a trail of embarrassed Conference USA defenders in his wake, he’s expected to make an immediate impact at Tulsa next season.

5. Jaykwon Walton – From Wichita State to Memphis

After facing limited playing time during his tenure at Georgia, Walton found his true potential at Wichita State, leading the team in scoring. His versatile skill set and deep bag of moves make him a coveted prospect for larger programs. Although two previous transfer attempts fell through, Memphis seized the opportunity to secure his commitment on May 11, following his unfortunate legal issue that led to his departure from Alabama.

