Top Value Play for Tour Championship Sits at +6500

The prestigious PGA Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club is right around the corner, promising nail-biting action and drama. The battle for a whopping $18 million prize intensifies as golf’s elite battle it out in the finale of the FedEx Cup.

The unique staggered scoring system rewards players for their seasonal efforts. Scottie Scheffler, leading the charge, will start at 10 under par, while Victor Hovland and Rory McIlroy begin at eight and seven under, respectively. However, it’s the fifth in line, Lucas Glover, who has caught attention as the intriguing long shot to bet on.

Glover is slated to start at five under par and comes in with enticing 65 to 1-odds. Why Glover? Let’s delve into some stats to understand better:

Over the last 36 rounds , Glover ranks sixth in driving accuracy , an essential trait given East Lake’s reputation for the narrowest fairways.

, Glover ranks , an essential trait given East Lake’s reputation for the narrowest fairways. He’s third in good drives gained .

. He stands second in strokes gained approach .

. He ranks fifth in hole proximity from 200 yards or more, the range where most approach shots at East Lake occur.

But there’s more to Glover than just numbers. His recent victory at the Wyndham Championship was at a Donald Ross-designed course, much like the East Lake Golf Club. Another Ross design, the Detroit Golf Club, witnessed Glover finishing fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tour Championship Betting Insights

In terms of correlated courses that share similarities with East Lake, Glover’s performances have been commendable. After finishing fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he secured a sixth-place finish at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deer Run the following week.

And let’s not forget his recent victory at TPC Southwind, another course resembling East Lake.

All these elements form a compelling narrative. If you’re looking for a dark horse amidst the golfing giants, Lucas Glover at 65 to 1 presents a tantalizing opportunity. With the form he’s in, he might just pull off a third win in his last four starts.

