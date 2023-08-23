Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Preview by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Toronto Blue Jays are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles in what’s expected to be a tight contest. The pitching matchup features Kevin Gausman for the Blue Jays going head-to-head against Jack Flaherty for the Orioles, with the game’s total at eight. The Blue Jays are favorites at a -130 price, thanks to Gausman’s prowess on the mound.

However, one intriguing factor is the Blue Jays’ record against the AL East. With a 12-23 record this season, it’s evident that they’ve struggled against their division rivals. This surprising record comes despite last night’s win and being above .500 against all other divisions.

The Orioles, on the other hand, have been consistent this season. And while many are talking about the Blue Jays’ playoff prospects, the Orioles have been the story of the AL East.

Gausman has been unfortunate this season. Despite delivering standout performances, he’s faced a recurring problem: inadequate run support. However, Gausman’s form makes it challenging to bet against him, even for those who love the Orioles as an underdog.

A potential betting strategy could involve looking at an under in this game. Given the quality of Gausman and Flahery and the fact that both teams boast top-five bullpens in MLB, an under wouldn’t be a shock. However, as always with betting, there’s unpredictability. Like last night, an extra inning turned a probable win into a loss for many bettors.

Will the Blue Jays’ struggles against the AL East continue? Or will the Orioles continue to defy the odds and pull off another victory? Regardless of the outcome, this game promises to deliver an exciting contest, making it a must-watch for any baseball enthusiast.

