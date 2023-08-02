Trade Deadline Surprises: White Sox Retain Eduardo Rodriguez by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Major League Baseball has seen its share of interesting moves, or a lack thereof. We wrap up this season’s trade deadline with a few head-scratching decisionsâ€”particularly the ones made by teams that didn’t capitalize on the market’s potential. And among them, the one that stands out the most is the Detroit Tigers holding on to Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s situation is interesting. Despite his talent and potential, the Tigers didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to trade him before the deadline. This could backfire since Rodriguez will likely opt out and leave as a free agent, with the Tigers receiving nothing in return.

Despite the apparent risk, not moving Rodriguez was particularly surprising given the market climate. In the current market, teams are looking for valuable pitching assets, and the Tigers could have got a significant return. The precedent for such a move was set by Justin Verlander, who garnered a substantial return despite being older and more expensive.

The Chicago White Sox made a similar decision, keeping Dylan Cease despite his value on the market. Had he been traded, Cease could have netted the White Sox a franchise-altering haul, particularly with his added value of multiple years of control.

The San Diego Padres also chose not to give up on their season. Their president of baseball operations and general manager, A. J. Preller, firmly believes in the team’s potential, a sentiment shared by the team’s ownership.

Likewise, the case of Shohei Ohtani is another notable non-move. As a once-in-a-lifetime player, the decision not to trade him comes as no surprise, even if there’s only a 1% chance of keeping him.

So, looking at the post-deadline landscape, the surprising decision by the Tigers to retain Rodriguez stands out. They are in full rebuild mode, and failing to trade Rodriguez could mean they have nothing to show for one of the best pitchers on the market.

