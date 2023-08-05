Trades Impacting the AL Wild Card Race

The AL Wild Card race has always been one of the most exciting aspects of the MLB‘s regular season, and the 2023 season is no different. Four contenders are making headlines this year with significant trade acquisitions to boost their postseason chances: the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, and Toronto Blue Jays.

We’re analyzing each team’s major trades, how they could impact the AL Wild Card race, and what it means for the clubs involved.

MLB Trade Deadline: MLB Trade Deadline Grades | NL Wild Card Impact | Both Teams Got Better | Wrong Decisions | Futures Impact

Starting with the Astros, the acquisition of Kendall Graveman from the Chicago White Sox will significantly enhance their bullpen. Graveman, one of the better relievers in the game, will bolster the Astros’ late-game strength, potentially helping them secure tight contests in a close wild-card race. Given their ‘win-now’ mentality, the Astros aren’t overly concerned about parting with top prospects, especially if it ensures a stronger postseason run.

In contrast, the Angels have gone on a significant shopping spree to try and improve their playoff chances. They acquired pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox, along with CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies. Giolito will fortify their starting rotation, while Cron and Grichuk will add depth to their lineup. However, their future depends on whether these moves will help them secure a playoff spot and retain superstar Shohei Ohtani. The cost of these trades in prospects is high, so the pressure is on for the Angels to deliver.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays took significant risks to strengthen their team for the wild-card race. The acquisition of Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals is a gamble, given his previous struggles with consistency and control. However, Hicks’s recent form and exceptional velocity offer a tantalizing upside for a team looking to make a significant impact in the postseason. The Blue Jays have also acquired Paul DeJong to fill the void left by Bo Bichette‘s injury. Despite the high prospect cost, this move may prove critical in maintaining their offensive firepower and solidifying their infield defense.

Finally, the Rays have made a smart move by acquiring Aaron Civale from the Cleveland Guardians. Civale’s stellar performance this season is an excellent addition to the Rays’ rotation and significantly bolsters their chances in the wild-card race. The Guardians might be selling short on their postseason chances this year, but securing a high-ranked prospect like Kyle Manzardo could pay dividends in the long run.

All these trades reflect each team’s commitment to strengthening their rosters for a grueling AL Wild Card race. The Astros and Rays have made calculated decisions to boost their bullpen and starting rotations. At the same time, the Angels have splurged on pitching and hitting reinforcements to secure their playoff and possibly Ohtani’s future. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have taken a high-risk, high-reward approach to address immediate needs.

The true impact of these trades will only be known at the end of the regular season and, hopefully, in the thrilling twists and turns of the postseason.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.