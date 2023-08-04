UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs. Font Preview & Best Bets by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

A catchweight 140 lbs bout headlines UFC Nashville as No. 4 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen takes on No. 7 Rob Font.



Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 | 9:00 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee | TV: ESPN+

No. 15 ranked light heavyweight Dustin “The Hanyak” Jacoby takes on Kennedy “African Savage” Nzechukwu. Jacoby is looking to rebound from two straight losses, dropping back-to-back decisions to Khalil Rountree Jr. and Azamat Murzakanov. However, before those losses, he had reeled off four consecutive wins. Nzechukwu is riding a three-fight win streak, beating Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba, and Devin Clark.

Nzechukwu is two inches taller and has an incredible seven-inch reach advantage. Both fighters have similar knockdown rates, dropping opponents 0.40 and 0.41 times per 15 minutes. Jacoby lands 0.55 more significant strikes per minute and absorbs 0.20 fewer. Nzechukwu averages slightly more takedowns per 15 minutes at 0.69 to Jacoby’s 0.4. Jacoby should have a slight advantage on the feet due to his kickboxing background, but Nzechukwu’s extended range is unheard of.

At 35, Jacoby is showing signs of decline, so take Nzechukwu to win at -162.

No. 5 ranked strawweight Jessica “Bate Estaca” Andrade is looking to rebound against No. 10 Tatiana Suarez. Andrade is coming off two straight losses, being finished by Erin Blanchfield (submission) and Yan Xiaonan (knockout). Despite being finished in back-to-back fights, Andrade has taken very little time off between bouts, already fighting in February and May this year. Suarez is undefeated at 9-0, finishing Montana De La Rosa by submission in February.

Suarez is four inches taller and has a four-inch reach advantage. Andrade is the more active of the two on the feet, landing 6.82 significant strikes per minute to Suarez’s 4.35. However, Andrade absorbs 4.06 more. Suarez has an enormous grappling advantage, averaging 6.12 takedowns and a 0.76 submission rate per 15 minutes.

At -385, Suarez is a massive favorite, but taking her to win by submission is more appetizing at +125.

Cory “The Sandman” Sandhagen is looking to return to the title picture as he faces Rob Font. Sandhagen is coming off back-to-back wins, stopping Song Yadong and going to a decision against Marlon Vera. Font is coming off a win but has lost two of his last three bouts.

Sandhagen is three inches taller and will have a 1.5-inch reach advantage. Font is the more active striker, landing 6.46 significant strikes to the Sandman’s 5.98. He also averages slightly more takedowns but lacks a great takedown defense rate at 55 percent.

It looks like Sandhagen should win this contest, but at +270, the value lies with Font.

Nzechukwu to win (-162)

Suarez by submission (+125)

Font to win (+270)

