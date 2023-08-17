What Is Wrong With the New York Yankees? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Yankees, once the epitome of a winning tradition, find themselves faltering. With a record under .500 after 121 games this season, the team is teetering on the brink of losing its competitive advantage in the American League. A lackluster lineup and an underwhelming performance on the field have caught up with the team, and it appears the Yankees are now a long shot to make the playoffs.

While some fans might argue that the Yankees are not truly out of contention, citing the tight division race and the potential for a wild card berth, the team’s negative run differential is a telling sign. In addition, the futures market pricing suggests that the Yankees’ chances of winning the World Series are slim.

Furthermore, the Yankees’ current predicament could not have come at a worse time. With a whopping payroll of $280 million this year, it’s clear that money isn’t translating into success on the field. Gerrit Cole, the team’s star pitcher, is arguably the only player who justifies his salary. Aaron Judge has been plagued by injuries, making his season questionable, especially when he was considered a potential MVP candidate.

Despite being paid big money, the rest of the lineup has not delivered. The team’s current situation has raised questions about the organization’s decision-making process. The Steinbrenner family, known for their willingness to spend, might wonder if they’re getting value for their money. The team’s general manager, Brian Cashman, might be on the hot seat.

The alarming thing is that the Yankees aren’t the only New York team struggling. The Yankees and the New York Mets have a combined payroll of $622 million, and neither team is poised to make the playoffs.

As the offseason approaches, the Yankees should consider infusing their roster with young talent, bolstering their pitching staff, and adding reliable hitters to support Judge. Perhaps most importantly, they need to ensure they’re getting value for the money they’re spending. Otherwise, the storied Yankees franchise might find itself on a prolonged downward spiral.

