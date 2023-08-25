Which New Coach Will Provide Most Fantasy-Friendly Offense? Nathaniel Hackett is good? by Keagan Stiefel 24 Minutes Ago

The NFL was home to a ton of coaching turnover this offseason.

In total, five teams hired new head coaches, 11 teams hired new offensive coordinators and 10 teams hired new defensive coordinators. It was a whirlwind offseason for all football fans, but those with an interest in fantasy football might have been keeping a close eye on the offensive hirings in particular.

There’s a lot that an offensive play caller can do for their team, whether it be positive or negative (that one was for you, New England Patriots fans). Here are three coordinating hires we believe will have a positive impact on the fantasy landscape.

Baltimore Ravens — OC Todd Monkin

There has never been a world where Lamar Jackson wasn’t a fantasy darling, but he got pretty close the last couple of years under former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Though injuries certainly played a part, Jackson saw his interception numbers go up and his rushing/touchdown numbers go down in the last two seasons. It can almost be guaranteed that they’ll jump under Todd Monkin.

Monkin is not only coming off a pair of extremely successful seasons at Georgia but will be heading up an offense that has Jackson, Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers. That is a loaded group, with any member certain to give you solid production.

Los Angeles Chargers — OC Kellen Moore

The Chargers might actually have a coordinator that lets Justin Herbert throw the ball downfield this season.

Kellen Moore is coming off a fairly successful run with the Dallas Cowboys, and joins an offense loaded with fantasy talent. Herbert will be throwing to Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, rookie Quentin Johnston and Austin Ekeler. If Moore can scheme things up for more explosiveness, you could be looking at a top-five unit in football.

New York Jets — OC Nathaniel Hackett

What is that old Bill Belichick saying? Good players make good coaches?

Yeah, that.

Nathaniel Hackett is coming off an insanely bad tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but he might not be able to screw this thing up with the Jets. Aaron Rodgers is his quarterback once again and will have weapons like Garrett Wilson, Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Allen Lazard at his disposal. That’ll do.