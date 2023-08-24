Which Teams Should Consider Trading for Trey Lance? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

When you talk about the current value of NFL players, the debate around Jonathan Taylor and Trey Lance is hard to ignore. Many argue that Taylor is the more likely of the two to return a first-round pick. But focusing on Lance, there’s a discussion to be had about his true worth and potential landing spots.

There’s a notable list of teams that might benefit from the addition of Lance, but two especially come to mind.

Minnesota Vikings: The connection between the Vikings and Lance is too evident to ignore. With whispers that Kirk Cousins could be on his way out next season, the Vikings might be in the market for a new quarterback. Recent conversations hint that they’re at least entertaining the idea. Washington Commanders: There’s mounting speculation around the Commanders’ commitment to Sam Howell. If they conclude it’s not working out, Lance could be the perfect fit. Plugging him into an Eric Bieniemy offense for a season could reveal his potential. Given the turbulent path the Commanders may face in the future – with potential changes, acquiring Lance could be a move that saves careers.

Now, there’s a case to be made about the expectations of Lance. Some argue rather than throwing him into the fire immediately (as would likely be the case with the Commanders), it might be beneficial for Lance to sit, learn, and develop without the immediate pressures of starting.

Look at teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or Philadelphia Eagles. Here, Lance could be under no immediate pressure to perform, offering a chance to rehab his career and any image issues that might exist. Let’s clarify, though; his image is not notably tarnished. The narrative is mainly based on behind-the-scenes conjecture.

However, an alternative scenario to consider: What if a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers experiences a shakeup, say an injury to Baker Mayfield, and a lackluster performance by Kyle Trask? They might then be tempted to test the waters with Lance. It’s essential to weigh the pros and cons. Could that immediate expectation harm his development?

Lance’s future is still unwritten. Given his age, he has the potential for a long career ahead of him. The next few years will be crucial. Will a team use him as a quick fix, or will he be given the chance to mature and shine later in his career? Only time will tell.

