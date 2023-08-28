Why Has Brandon Ingram Struggled With Team USA? by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

In the world of basketball, Brandon Ingram and Team USA’s current partnership in the FIBA World Cup paints a captivating narrative. As the games advance, one wonders: Is Ingram an ideal fit for the national side? Or is his struggle with the team merely a phase typical of adapting to international competitions?

Ingram’s style has always been the “I have the ball, now let me make the decision” type. His off-ball contributions have been on the lower side. Defensively, while he does put up a decent effort, he’s not the top-tier defender that some might expect in an international setting. Given these facets, it raised eyebrows when Ingram was announced in the starting lineup for Team USA.

One could argue that Ingram should have anticipated this dynamic. After all, he had been through the team’s training camps, preliminary games, and the initial FIBA World Cup matches. The team’s performance has been impeccable, and their cohesive playstyle doesn’t align with Ingram’s playstyle.

It’s reminiscent of the 1992 Dream Team, where every member had to adjust and fit into the overall team strategy, regardless of their individual stardom.

It’s not an overstatement to say Ingram might have expected a more central role, thinking he’s among the best talents in the squad. Such sentiments might not be baseless, but they don’t sync with how Team USA has been operating.

It’s also noteworthy that Anthony Edwards seems to have captured the role many anticipated for Ingram. Even in their game against New Zealand, where Team USA racked up 99 points, Ingram’s contribution wasn’t significant.

The narrative surrounding Ingram and Team USA will remain in focus as the FIBA World Cup progresses. His challenges, juxtaposed against the team’s success, present an intriguing storyline. Whether Ingram manages to carve a niche for himself or continues to grapple with the team’s dynamic will unfold with time.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.