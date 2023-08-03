Why is a Damian Lillard Trade from the Blazers to Heat Taking so Long? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

If you are a fan of the NBA, you know that trade rumors are part of the game, and the ongoing saga involving Damian Lillard and the Miami Heat is no exception. As the focus in South Florida shifts to football, it’s time to reassess the likelihood of this high-profile trade happening.

Let’s set the stage: The Miami Heat have been long-rumored to pursue Portland Trail Blazers’ star player, Damian Lillard. However, with football season kicking off and the public attention pivoting to the Miami Dolphins, the NBA finds itself competing for the spotlight.

The prolonged delay in this trade’s progress suggests that both parties involved are starting to drag their feet. This could mean that it might be under the radar when a move does happen. However, this delay doesn’t necessarily diminish the chances of the trade happening, but it’s likely to take some time.

As trade talks continue, there has been speculation about the involvement of a third team, specifically to take on Tyler Herro. Herro’s value in a trade involving Lillard has been a significant point of discussion among NBA analysts and enthusiasts.

This potential trade involves various moving parts. The NBA has even issued a memo warning Damian Lillard and his representation, adding another layer of complexity to this deal. It’s worth remembering that we’re dealing with a superstar player in Lillard, who’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

As we round the corner and approach the start of the NBA’s training camp in a few weeks, the question looms larger – will this trade happen soon, or will there be a holdout situation? With new provisions in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to consider, the situation gets even more complex the longer it continues unresolved.

The next few weeks are critical. If the trade doesn’t happen, we might find ourselves in a waiting game, questioning whether there will be a holdout situation and how the new rules in the CBA might come into play.

Ultimately, all eyes are on the Portland Trail Blazers, the Miami Heat, and Damian Lillard. Will the Heat get their man, or will Lillard stay in Portland? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure – it will be an intriguing run-up to the new NBA season.

