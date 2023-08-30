Will Damar Hamlin Win NFL's Comeback Player of the Year?

Damar Hamlin once again defies the odds. In a league where players are often judged more on their last performance than their overall capability, earning a spot in the coveted 53-man roster is no mean feat. It’s not a charity; it’s a pure meritocracy. And as far as Hamlin’s performance is concerned, he has indeed earned his stripes.

The love the Buffalo community showers on Hamlin is palpable. Over the last half-year, no NFL player has received as much support and cheers as Hamlin. The scenario in which Hamlin competes for a nickel spot or even a spot in the secondary of the Buffalo Bills and faces the ax is unimaginable. However, the reality is much rosier: Hamlin’s game has been elevated to the level where he deserves that roster spot without any shadow of a doubt.

The Buffalo Bills are a team with lofty ambitions, aiming for nothing short of the Super Bowl. They can’t afford to keep players on board simply for the sake of ‘feel-good stories.’ The players must earn their place and show they deserve to be there. Hamlin has done just that. He’s not only made it to the team, but he’s also expected to be a pivotal part of the Bills’ secondary this year. A testament to his hard work, talent, and sheer determination.

As for the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, Hamlin sits at a staggering -350. Given the uncertainties that surrounded Hamlin during the offseason â€“ his potential return to football and eventually earning a place in the main roster â€“ many believed even a spot on the practice squad would seal the award for him. Having secured a place in the main roster, Hamlin seems to be the uncontested front-runner for the award.

While the NFL season is unpredictable, and anything could happen, if Hamlin remains on the field, he is the prime candidate for the Comeback Player of the Year award. Only time will tell if someone can truly challenge his standing, but for now, Hamlin reigns supreme.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.