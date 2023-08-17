Will Pittman Jr. Find Success With Anthony Richardson? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Last year, Michael Pittman Jr. showed promise as a young wide receiver, tallying over 900 receiving yards. In his rookie year, Pittman exceeded the 1000-yard mark, showcasing his ability to be a consistent and reliable target for the Indianapolis Colts. However, there are growing concerns regarding Pittman’s potential performance this season.

The Colts’ starting quarterback, who’s responsible for getting Pittman the football, has been struggling to put up the necessary passing numbers. When your quarterback is only throwing for 150 yards a game, it’s tough to see where a receiver like Pittman will be able to achieve 800 or more receiving yards.

As the team’s premier wide receiver, Pittman goes to practice and runs his routes with precision, but if the quarterback can’t connect with him, it becomes disheartening for the entire team. It’s almost like there’s a brewing revolt in the Colts’ locker room, and it’s hard to blame them.

The Colts are in a tough spot, especially when considering the players surrounding Pittman. What is the team setting their young quarterback up for? Pittman deserves better. When a wide receiver’s paycheck is tied to their statistics, and the quarterback can’t get them the ball, it’s not just a problem for the receiver. This can be demoralizing for the entire team.

Gardner Minshew, the backup quarterback, isn’t the answer to all the problems, but he could run the offense and probably get the ball to the wide receivers more. No one wants to hear that the starting quarterback isn’t ready for a high-volume passing attack in the NFL. As a wide receiver, how do you put in full effort for a season when you can’t get the stats you need?

It’s a terrible situation for Pittman, and it’s not even his fault. His numbers may suffer this season, and you can’t blame him. It’s hard to expect him to hit the over on his stats when the circumstances are stacked against him.

