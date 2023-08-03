Will the Cavaliers Trade or Continue to Build Around Donovan Mitchell? by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

As the NBA season draws closer, the question in Cleveland is on the future of Donovan Mitchell. Affectionately known as “Spider,” Mitchell has been the subject of numerous trade rumors this off-season. While these rumors have simmered down recently, they’ve left everyone wondering about his future.

As we look at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ moves this off-season, it’s hard not to see the strategic intent. The Cavs seem to be building a solid team, potentially to make Mitchell happier. There’s no denying that the Cavs’ season didn’t end on a high note. They lost in the first round to the New York Knicks in five games, a disappointing conclusion after their promising start.

Yet, the future seems bright with the inclusion of young talents like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. If these players can take another leap in the upcoming season, the Cavs could very well propel themselves into the top three. Considering the Eastern Conference appears wide open, the Cavs’ talent could help them seize the opportunity.

The team made some important moves last season that showed they were gearing up for playoff victories. Bringing in players like Max Strus may have answered many questions they faced last year. The Cavs certainly seem to be built for more sustained, long-term success next season. The real question, however, is whether they can put the pieces together.

Donovan Mitchell is in a stage of his career where he wants to win big. He’s tasted some success in Utah but needs to get over the hump to find satisfaction. In the long run, his decision to stay in Cleveland will likely hinge on his ability to secure significant victories.

All eyes will be on the Cleveland Cavaliers as they step up to the plate next season. With an improved roster and a potential star in Donovan Mitchell, it’s their game to lose. Only time will tell if the Cavs can hit it out of the park or if they’ll strike out. One thing’s for sure – the upcoming season promises to be thrilling for Cavs fans and basketball enthusiasts alike.

