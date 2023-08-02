Will the Guardians or Twins Win the AL Central? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As the season heads into the home stretch, one division that has drawn considerable attention is the American League Central Division. The Chicago White Sox have underachieved, while the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians are duking it out at the top. Then, you’ve got the Detroit Tigers, a team that leaves many fans asking, “Who are they really?”

The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, have taken a different approach. Deciding against making any big deadline moves, they’ve positioned themselves as the division’s dominant force. Currently, the Twins are leading at -380 odds, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook, making them the clear favorites to take the AL Central.

Yet, this isn’t a situation to break out the champagne just yet. Despite the relative weakness of the division, the Twins do stand out, mainly because they aren’t in “sell mode” like the rest of the teams. They’ve remained steadfast, focusing on the current season rather than prematurely looking to the future.

The team, however, hasn’t seen the likes of Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer added to their ranks. These kinds of big moves weren’t in the cards for them. They’ve done what they could to maintain their momentum, and the rest of the division has provided an opportunity for them to pull ahead.

It’s important to remember that this is a Twins team that hasn’t clinched a playoff win since 2004. Sure, they can take the AL Central â€“ but the real challenge will be in the first round of the playoffs. The rest of the division appears content to watch them extend this losing streak to 19 years.

The division is theirs to lose, and based on their playoff history, it’s a possibility that can’t be discounted. While they are currently the team to beat, the actual test will be whether they can finally break their playoff curse.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.