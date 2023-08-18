Wings of Change: Robinson, Ridder Take Flight with the Falcons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In the high-stakes world of the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are turning to a new generation of offensive talent, led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, to revitalize their team and soar to new heights.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Bijan Robinson is a name that everyone should keep their eyes on. Robinson looks not just to be a promising rookie but is expected to be one of the five or ten best running backs in the entire league. If that’s not impressive enough, he’s got help from other standout prospects like wide receiver Drake London, who had an outstanding year with the Falcons. And let’s not forget about Kyle Pitts, who is still a dominant force for the Dirty Birds.

However, all eyes will be on the man under center, second-year pro Ridder. Drafted two years ago in the third round, Ridder found himself thrust into the spotlight when he started the final four games for the Falcons in 2022 in place of Marcus Mariota. So what should fans expect from Ridder, especially with the incredible offensive talent surrounding him?

Robinson will undoubtedly set up play-action for Ridder. This is a facet of the offense the team struggled with last season. By establishing a solid ground game, Ridder will have the opportunity to work with simpler looks and reads, which can be especially beneficial for a young quarterback still finding his footing in the league.

What makes Ridder stand out is his ability to make good decisions. He’s an intelligent player with strong leadership qualities. While he might not possess the elite arm strength or athleticism of some other quarterbacks in the league, Ridder can excel if given a game plan that he can execute intelligently. Protecting the football and making the right reads will be the key to his success.

With Robinson, London, and Pitts at his disposal, the young quarterback has all the tools he needs to succeed. If he can stick to the game plan and make intelligent decisions, Ridder could be a critical factor in the Falcons’ success this season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.