WNBA MVP Futures: Wilson Closing the Gap on Stewart by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

We’re past the halfway point of the 2023 WNBA season, and the race for MVP is heating up.

Let’s look at the current odds market courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Breanna Stewart altered the WNBA landscape this past offseason, signing with the New York Liberty as a free agent and forming a Big 3 to rival the stout lineup of defending champion Las Vegas Aces. The 28-year-old has been a seamless fit, helping the Liberty to a 20-6 record while sitting second in the league in scoring (22.9 PPG) and fourth in rebounding (9.3 RPG). Those numbers are down slightly from earlier in the season, and Stewart’s odds have subsequently fallen from -420 last month to -130. Nevertheless, her place at the top remains unchanged.

WNBA Championship Futures

Contender: A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces (+120)

Running second and quickly gaining steam is reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, A’ja Wilson of the league-best Aces (24-2), who has seen her odds improve from +430 just a couple of weeks ago. Wilson is enjoying another remarkable season, averaging career-highs in points (20.7), rebounds (9.5), and blocks (2.3) as the Aces have run roughshod over the competition. One of the best two-way players in the game, the 26-year-old is the biggest threat to Stewart’s MVP quest.

Value: Alyssa Thomas – Connecticut Sun (+2000)

The Sun lost 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in the offseason, but you wouldn’t know it based on the team’s performance thus far, with Connecticut sitting second in the Eastern Conference with a 19-7 record. The driving force has undoubtedly been the play of veteran forward Alyssa Thomas, who, in addition to her 14.8 PPG, leads the league in rebounds (10.2 RPG) and assists (8.2 APG), solidifying herself as a viable MVP candidate. If not Stewart, perhaps voter fatigue sets in on Wilson, who has won two of the last three MVPs, which could allow Thomas to climb up the oddsboard.

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds to Win 2023 WNBA MVP

Player Team Odds Breanna Stewart New York Liberty -130 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces +120 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun +2000 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces +18000 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty +18000 Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics +18000 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces +18000 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream +18000 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings +18000

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.