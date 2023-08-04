Women's World Cup: Are the Americans on Upset Watch Against Sweden? by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The United States concluded their group play in the Women’s World Cup with an unsettling draw against Portugal, leaving them in a precarious position as the runners-up in Group A.

Americans Narrowly Move On From Group Stage

Sweden, the formidable top finishers of their own group, is the next challenge for the US team in the round of 16. They emerged as group victors after securing wins in all three of their group-stage games.

United States vs. Sweden is not a new face-off in major tournaments; these two powerhouses have a history of intense match-ups. Their most recent encounter was at the 2020 Olympics, where Sweden triumphed over the United States with a decisive 3-0 victory.

Women’s World Cup Betting Insights

Although the United States successfully made it out of their group, the team’s performances have raised eyebrows, with many critics labeling them as unconvincing. Adding to the troubles is the suspension of star midfielder Rose Lavelle, which poses an even greater challenge for the tournament’s favorite team.

The betting odds reveal the uncertainty surrounding the United States’ upcoming match. According to BetMGM, the odds are placed at -165 for the United States to qualify, with Sweden closely trailing at +120.

This highly anticipated face-off against Sweden could either solidify the United States’ standing in the tournament or mark one of the major upsets in the Women’s World Cup history. It’s clear that with every minute on the clock, the stakes are getting higher for the US Women’s World Cup team.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.