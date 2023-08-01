Women's World Cup Betting Insights: Americans Have Company by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In the world of sports betting, keeping a close eye on the odds and trends can be crucial for success. As the Women’s World Cup closes the group stage and enters the knockout round, several vital insights are worth noting. These could potentially steer your soccer betting strategies and choices.

Line movement (Open to Current)

USA +300 to +400

England +450 to +400

Spain +600 to +400

USA Women’s team, renowned globally for their formidable performance, opened with odds at +300. However, there has been a significant shift in their odds, which now stand at +400. Despite drifting higher, the USA Women’s team remains popular among bettors, accounting for 56.4% of the ticket percentage and a whopping 78.6% of the handle percentage. Much of those bets came before the Americans put up back-to-back draws and narrowly advanced past the group stage.

Americans Narrowly Move On From Group Stage

Highest Ticket%

USA 56.4%

England 7.3%

Germany 5.6%

The England Women’s team follows next, opening at odds of +450, which were later adjusted to +400. Even though their odds have remained constant in the recent stages, they account for a relatively minor share of the ticket percentage (7.3%) and handle rate (3.9%).

The Germany Women’s team began with odds at +650, which have increased to +800. Their share of the betting pool is slightly lower, with a 5.6% ticket percentage and 2.8% handle percentage.

Highest Handle%

USA 78.6%

England 3.9%

Spain 3.1%

Spain Women’s team has seen a significant improvement in their odds, opening at +600 and now at +400. They account for 4.6% of the ticket and 3.1% of the handle percentages.

Meanwhile, the Sweden Women’s team’s odds have increased from +1400 to +1600, reflecting their lower popularity among bettors, as seen in their 3.2% ticket and 1.9% handle percentages.

France Women’s and the Australia Women’s teams have also seen an increase in their odds, from +750 to +1200 and +1400 to +900, respectively. They represent a minor share in ticket and handle percentages, reflecting lower betting interest.

Japan Women’s team stands out with a significant drop in their odds from +4000 to +900, despite a comparatively low ticket percentage of 2.2% and a handle percentage of 1.1%.

Finally, the Netherlands Women’s team, though opening at +2500, has seen their odds cut in half to +1200. They have secured a 2.0% ticket and a 1.2% handle percentage.

Biggest Liability

USA

Canada

England

While the USA Women’s team remains the favorite among bettors, the fluctuating team odds offer intriguing possibilities. Making informed decisions based on these trends can be the key to a successful betting experience.

Odds and Insights Courtesy BetMGM Sportsbook