Women's World Cup Ratings Take Hit Following USWNT Exit

The expectations surrounding the Women’s World Cup had been soaring, especially for the US market. With Team USA set to play, all eyes were on them. The ratings and prime-time schedules were prepped for a spectacular showdown, ready for a surge of viewership. FIFA had its plans meticulously laid out, hoping that the US would be the group winner on that prime-time evening. However, things took a dramatic turn.

On that decisive night, the Americans got knocked out at an unexpected hour – five in the morning. Not the best time for prime-time viewing.

This debacle might signal the end of a soccer dynasty, at least for now. Over the years, the world has caught up to the US regarding skill and strategy in women’s soccer. A dash of complacency from the Americans hasn’t helped either.

Yet, in this aftermath, the attention now shifts to the Olympics in Paris. Historically, the women’s soccer gold medal at the Olympics hasn’t been of paramount importance. However, given the current landscape, its significance has undoubtedly grown. It acts as a bridge to the next World Cup, especially for the US women’s team. With the next World Cup being four years away, this Olympic challenge becomes all the more crucial.

Still, the enthusiasm around this World Cup seemed somewhat muted. Perhaps it was the unpredictable schedules, with games often played at odd hours. Even avid soccer enthusiasts found it challenging to keep track. The uncertainty of results and the surprising outcomes made it an unpredictable tournament. Teams like Nigeria, England, Norway, and even underdogs New Zealand, threw in their own twists and turns.

In conclusion, while this World Cup may have felt different and less electrifying, it has set the stage for what promises to be an intriguing Olympic challenge.

