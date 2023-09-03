3 Kansas City Chiefs To Watch for on Defense by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Kansas City Chiefs have a strong defense, and there’s a lot to like about this group heading into 2023. Which members on defense will ultimately break out?

With questions about whether Chris Jones will start the season on time, the Chiefs will need players to step up defense, and we’ve listed some of those prime candidates here.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Chiefs’ defense that could stand out in 2023:

Trent McDuffie, CB

We don’t want to fully call it a breakout campaign, but cornerback Trent McDuffie impressed for the Kansas City Chiefs down the stretch last season. You won’t read any negative headlines about how McDuffie played to close out the campaign, and that’s a significant reason why many are bullish about him taking the next step in 2023. McDuffie’s versatility and do-it-all mentality make him stand out on this defense. McDuffie brought a lot to the table in his rookie campaign, and we’re expecting him to up his game in his sophomore year. He has all the tools you’re looking for in a cornerback, and we’ve already seen him contribute in big games. Look for McDuffie to reach a higher status with the Chiefs in 2023.

Bryan Cook, S

When you’re looking for a player who can break out, it’s essential to highlight someone who will have the opportunity to do so. Bryan Cook is getting that chance with the Chiefs, and he’s headed toward being the starting safety in 2023. It’s one thing to get an opportunity; it’s another to do something with it. We liked what we saw from Cook when he was given a chance as a rookie, and we fully expect him to continue blossoming in a more significant role for KC. Like McDuffie, Cook found his game during the Chiefs’ stretch run. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has breakout candidate written all over him in 2023, and he’s a big reason why we expect this defense to be better.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE

Immense potential can get you in the door and give you opportunities, and that’s what we expect to transpire for Felix Anudike-Uzomah. The Chiefs selected Anudike-Uzomah with a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Kansas State. He could add some early-season production if Jones and the team don’t end their contract dispute. With an improved secondary, having youthful players that can get to the quarterback should help create turnovers for the Chiefs on defense. Anudike-Uzomah profiles as a player who can do that for the Chiefs, and we would like for his talent to elevate this group early on, even if he doesn’t begin the year in a starter role.

