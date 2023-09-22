3 NFL Players We Expect to Bounce Back in Week 3 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As with every week in the NFL season, we saw disappointing fantasy lines from some otherwise trustworthy assets around the league. Looking ahead to Week 3, we predict three players with favorable matchups that could bounce back from their poor Week 2 outings and redeem themselves in the eyes of their fantasy managers.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Calvin Ridley – 3.2 points [WR72] (Week 3 Matchup: vs. HOU)

After bursting onto the scene in his first game in nearly two years in Week 1, Calvin Ridley plummeted to Earth last week, producing just 3.2 points on two receptions for 32 yards. The volume remained with eight targets, but it may have proved that Ridley’s floor is still relatively low as he works his way back to game speed. With a much more favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Houston Texans at home, Ridley should be able to get right this Sunday and maybe even find his way into the end zone. He remains a low-end WR1 heading into Sunday.

Joshua Kelley – 3.9 points [RB45] (Week 3 Matchup: @ MIN)

After seeing a surprisingly large amount of the backfield workload in Week 1, fantasy managers were scrambling to get their shares of Joshua Kelley after hearing that Austin Ekeler would miss Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. That flopped after Kelley had just 13 rushing attempts for 39 yards in the loss. We aren’t convinced that’s any indication of Kelley’s skillset, and we see Week 3’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings as a bounce-back spot while Ekeler likely remains out.

Kenny Pickett – 11.3 points [QB29] (Week 3 Matchup: @ LV)

After seeing what the Buffalo Bills were able to do to the Las Vegas Raiders secondary last week, this is as close to a get-right spot as any quarterback can find in the NFL this season. Despite dominating the preseason, Kenny Pickett has looked woeful across the first two weeks of the regular season. The chirps will turn into shouts if he can’t put together a strong performance in this spot. While he has made some baffling decisions over the past two weeks, we are giving Pickett another chance to prove his worth as a fantasy quarterback on Sunday.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.